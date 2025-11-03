Garner Turns to the Hancock County Foundation for Pool Help

The Garner City Council is looking for some financial help from the Hancock County Foundation to help purchase new sunshades and pool chairs for the Garner Aquatic Center. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt is very pleased to have this kind of foundation in the county supporting non-profits.

The city officials looked at the need for the furniture and shades due to their age.

Garner is looking to involve the foundation in this endeavor which Schmidt feels is important to support.

The foundation provides grants to Hancock County non-profits, schools, and government entities to help support them with projects and financial assistance.

The foundation, headed by Ellen Tusha, will decide on the grant soon.