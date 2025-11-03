Forest City Agrees to Airport Improvement Project Payments

The Forest City Council was asked to approve a second pay request from WICKS Construction, in the amount of $287,324.23 for work on the Forest City Municipal Airport. Mayor Ron Holland explained what the payment was specifically for.

The federal government will pick up 90% of the cost of the improvements, while the city will have to pay the remaining 10%.

The construction company has been working diligently to get the work completed before fall and according to Holland, the progress has been very successful.

The improvements should be completed before the beginning of December.