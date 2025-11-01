STATE CROSS COUNTRY 2025: Forest City Boys Team- Class 2A Runner-Up

The Forest City Boys Cross Country Team finished as the class 2A Runner-Up at the State Meet with a team score of 110. The Indians were paced by senior Silas Gann, who finished 23rd overall with a time of 17:12.2. Just behind him in 25th was junior Cooper Blaser with a time of 17:13.4. Both earned Second Team All-State honors. Junior Grant Gayther finished 35th with 17:20.6, freshman Liam Weissenfluh was 41st with 17:23.9, and junior Holden Reynolds was 51st with 17:35.6. Those five runners accounted for the team points, while senior Ethan Bertram and junior Daunta Berg also ran.

They talk about the race and what this moment means to them and the program