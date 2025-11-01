High School Football: IHSAA 8-man-2A 2nd Round Playoff, 3A-5A 1st Round Scores
Here are the second round playoff scores for the IHSAA football postseason in classes 8-man thru 2A, and the first round playoff scores for class 3A and 4A. Teams in bold indicate a KIOW area school. All rankings are from the Radio Iowa Football Poll as of October 20, 2025 for class 8-man to 2A, and as of October 27, 2025 for class 3A to 5A.
8-Player
#5 Audubon 82 Montezuma 0
Fremont-Mills 40 #8 Bedford 28
#1 Bishop Garrigan 50 North Union 15
#6 Edgewood-Colesburg 34 Turkey Valley 12
#10 Don Bosco 69 Clarksville 32
#3 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56 #9 Easton Valley 6
#2 Iowa Valley 63 Janesville 0
#4 Woodbine 68 Southeast Warren 0
Class A
#3 MMCRU 37 Gehlen Catholic 0
#2 Saint Ansgar 53 West Fork 20
#5 Wapsie Valley 24 Maquoketa Valley 14
#10 North Linn 21 #7 Pekin 3
#9 Lynnville-Sully 51 BGM 26
#4 ACGC 21 Mount Ayr 7
#6 Woodbury Central 21 Madrid 0
#8 West Sioux 31 Sibley-Ocheyedan 14
Class 1A
#2 West Lyon 63 Lawton-Bronson 7
#1 Grundy Center 42 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 7
#5 Pleasantville 33 Hudson 20
#7 Beckman Catholic 35 Sigourney Keota 0
#3 Regina Catholic 52 #10 Cascade 13
#8 Underwood 42 #9 West Marshall 21
#4 Treynor 35 Hinton 12
#6 South Hardin 20 Ridge View 0
Class 2A
#7 Cherokee Washington 40 Unity Christian 14
#1 Kuemper Catholic 26 OABCIG 15
#2 Osage 27 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7
#5 Van Meter 24 Roland-Story 14
Wilton 30 West Branch 7
#4 Mid-Prairie 46 Mediapolis 0
#3 PCM 45 Pella Christian 31
#10 Alburnett 34 Waukon 16
Class 3A
#1 Clear Lake 41 Mount Vernon 0
#7 Bishop Heelan 28 Atlantic 6
#5 Wahlert Catholic 38 #6 Central DeWitt 0
#3 Sioux Center 28 Des Moines Christian 10
#2 Solon 31 Benton 6
#4 West Delaware 35 Mount Pleasant 21
#10 Winterset 28 Independence 6
#8 Nevada 21 #9 Carroll 14
Class 4A
#1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 47 Waverly-Shell Rock 0
#5 ADM 27 North Scott 24
#3 Gilbert 27 Lewis Central 24
#4 Newton 51 #9 Fort Dodge 7
#7 North Polk 35 Glenwood 21
#6 Pella 17 Davenport North 14
#2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42 Le Mars 7
#10 Decorah 25 #8 Western Dubuque 24
Class 5A
#9 Iowa City West 38 #10 Cedar Falls 31
#3 Sioux City East 28 Dallas Center-Grimes 13
#7 Johnston 34 Ankeny Centennial 26
#2 Iowa City Liberty 34 Waukee 20
#1 Dowling Catholic 44 Waterloo West 6
Southeast Polk 21 #4 Ankeny 14
#5 Waukee Northwest 28 Indianola 7
#6 West Des Moines Valley 26 #8 Cedar Rapids Prairie 20