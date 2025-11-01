High School Football: IHSAA 8-man-2A 2nd Round Playoff, 3A-5A 1st Round Scores

Here are the second round playoff scores for the IHSAA football postseason in classes 8-man thru 2A, and the first round playoff scores for class 3A and 4A. Teams in bold indicate a KIOW area school. All rankings are from the Radio Iowa Football Poll as of October 20, 2025 for class 8-man to 2A, and as of October 27, 2025 for class 3A to 5A.

8-Player

#5 Audubon 82 Montezuma 0

Fremont-Mills 40 #8 Bedford 28

#1 Bishop Garrigan 50 North Union 15

#6 Edgewood-Colesburg 34 Turkey Valley 12

#10 Don Bosco 69 Clarksville 32

#3 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56 #9 Easton Valley 6

#2 Iowa Valley 63 Janesville 0

#4 Woodbine 68 Southeast Warren 0

Class A

#3 MMCRU 37 Gehlen Catholic 0

#2 Saint Ansgar 53 West Fork 20

#5 Wapsie Valley 24 Maquoketa Valley 14

#10 North Linn 21 #7 Pekin 3

#9 Lynnville-Sully 51 BGM 26

#4 ACGC 21 Mount Ayr 7

#6 Woodbury Central 21 Madrid 0

#8 West Sioux 31 Sibley-Ocheyedan 14

Class 1A

#2 West Lyon 63 Lawton-Bronson 7

#1 Grundy Center 42 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 7

#5 Pleasantville 33 Hudson 20

#7 Beckman Catholic 35 Sigourney Keota 0

#3 Regina Catholic 52 #10 Cascade 13

#8 Underwood 42 #9 West Marshall 21

#4 Treynor 35 Hinton 12

#6 South Hardin 20 Ridge View 0

Class 2A

#7 Cherokee Washington 40 Unity Christian 14

#1 Kuemper Catholic 26 OABCIG 15

#2 Osage 27 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7

#5 Van Meter 24 Roland-Story 14

Wilton 30 West Branch 7

#4 Mid-Prairie 46 Mediapolis 0

#3 PCM 45 Pella Christian 31

#10 Alburnett 34 Waukon 16

Class 3A

#1 Clear Lake 41 Mount Vernon 0

#7 Bishop Heelan 28 Atlantic 6

#5 Wahlert Catholic 38 #6 Central DeWitt 0

#3 Sioux Center 28 Des Moines Christian 10

#2 Solon 31 Benton 6

#4 West Delaware 35 Mount Pleasant 21

#10 Winterset 28 Independence 6

#8 Nevada 21 #9 Carroll 14

Class 4A

#1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 47 Waverly-Shell Rock 0

#5 ADM 27 North Scott 24

#3 Gilbert 27 Lewis Central 24

#4 Newton 51 #9 Fort Dodge 7

#7 North Polk 35 Glenwood 21

#6 Pella 17 Davenport North 14

#2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42 Le Mars 7

#10 Decorah 25 #8 Western Dubuque 24

Class 5A

#9 Iowa City West 38 #10 Cedar Falls 31

#3 Sioux City East 28 Dallas Center-Grimes 13

#7 Johnston 34 Ankeny Centennial 26

#2 Iowa City Liberty 34 Waukee 20

#1 Dowling Catholic 44 Waterloo West 6

Southeast Polk 21 #4 Ankeny 14

#5 Waukee Northwest 28 Indianola 7

#6 West Des Moines Valley 26 #8 Cedar Rapids Prairie 20