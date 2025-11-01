AAA-Iowa: Half of all Halloween Night Crashes Will Involve Alcohol

Tonight is the deadliest night of the year for child pedestrians, and Iowans are being reminded about the compounded risks of driving impaired on a night when there are so many kids on the streets for trick-or-treating.

Brian Ortner, spokesman for AAA-Iowa, says Halloween is traditionally one of the most dangerous nights of the year for drivers and pedestrians, and the risks are even higher this year.

“You don’t think of Halloween as one of those big celebratory holidays, but when Halloween falls on a Friday night, it definitely provides a level of opportunity for those celebrations and parties that take place,” Ortner says. “Especially this year with it being on a Friday, half of all crashes on Halloween night are alcohol-related.”

Unlike weeknight Halloweens, when people tend to go home early or avoid drinking due to work the next day, Ortner says a Friday celebration encourages more social gatherings and relaxed attitudes toward drugs and alcohol. That creates a dangerous environment on the roads, especially with neighborhoods full of families walking after dark.

“Kids are more than twice as likely to be struck and killed by a vehicle on Halloween than any other day of the year,” Ortner says. “Contributing factors for that include, dark costumes that reduce visibility, running out between cars, unpredictable street crossing behavior, not crossing at crosswalks.”

Some Iowans may elect to stay home tonight, but for those who are going out, Ortner offers some advice.

“If you’re behind the wheel, obviously stay buckled up, focus fully on driving, as the increase in the number of pedestrians on the road is something you need to be aware of,” Ortner says. “Put that phone down, slow down and keep your eye out for trick-or-treaters. Moms and dads, make sure your kids are crossing at crosswalks. Make sure they’re not darting between cars, and make sure their costumes are illuminated or reflective in some way so they can be seen.”

Impaired driving is among the leading causes of fatal traffic crashes and Ortner urges Iowa drivers to plan ahead.

“Arrange for a sober ride before the party starts,” Ortner says. “That could be a designated driver, get yourself one of the rideshare programs, have a cab company’s name handy. Also, speak up. Don’t let your friends drive impaired. If you’re a designated driver for someone and see someone else who’s trying to go home, step up and be that safe alternative for them.”

Whether you’re behind the wheel or walking in your neighborhood, Ortner says a few smart choices can help everyone stay safe this Halloween.