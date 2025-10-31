Worth Board Reviews Worthwhile Solar Farm Agreement

The Worth County Board of Supervisors met to review and discuss a potential agreement with Worthwhile Solar Farm West LLC. The agreement is essentially a road and drainage easement and maintenance agreement. It calls for the county to maintain the road leading to the solar panels. Worth County Auditor Jacki Backhaus explained to Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm and the Supervisors what changes were involved with the road maintenance side.

Brumm stated that the agreement had similarities to other wind tower agreements.

Supervisor Enos Loberg highlighted the changes he made to the agreement.

The board approved the agreement.