High School Cross Country: Forest City Boys are State Runner-Up, Indian Girls and GHV Run Well

It was no tricks and all treats for the Forest City Boys Cross Country team on Halloween Friday, as they ran at the Iowa High School State Cross Country Meet in for the fourth consecutive year as a team. The Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge was once again the host site of this year’s meet. The Indians ran an incredible race, taking home second as the Class 2A Runner-Up with 110 points. Chariton won the state championship with a score of 42, the lowest 2A team score ever at the state meet, and the fourth lowest ever regardless of class.

The Indians were paced by senior Silas Gann, who finished 23rd overall with a time of 17:12.2. Just behind him in 25th was junior Cooper Blaser with a time of 17:13.4. Junior Grant Gayther finished 35th with 17:20.6, freshman Liam Weissenfluh was 41st with 17:23.9, and junior Holden Reynolds was 51st with 17:35.6. Those five runners accounted for the team points, while senior Ethan Bertram and junior Daunta Berg also ran.

This was the Forest City boy’s tenth time running as a team at the state meet, having run six straight years from 1998-2003, and now each of the past four years. The runner-up finish is the best finish at the state meet in school history. The boys team came into the meet ranked as the #3 team in 2A, but the separation between the teams was minimal. During the race at the 2 mile mark, the difference between the team in second and fourth, Forest City and Denver, was a mere four points.

Below is my interview with the Forest City Boys Team as they reflect on the meet.

The Forest City Boys weren’t the only Indians running today, as the Forest City Girls Cross Country team also took part in the team race, their third straight year doing so. Forest City was one of only six schools in class 2A that send both their girls and boys team to the state meet. The Indian girls team came into the meet ranked as the #9 team in class 2A. They finished in eighth place with a score of 201. Treynor won the team title with 121.

Forest City was lead by sophomore Samantha Clouse, who finished 30th overall with a time of 20:32.0. Right behind her was junior Claire Weaver in 33rd with 20:40.8. Sophomore Muren Sharp finished 57th at 21:16.4, junior Ashlee Aukes was 81st with 21:47.3, and junior Sophia Reese rounded out the scoring runners in 97th with a time of 22:05.5. Junior Carmen Sharp and senior Kate Klaassen rounded out the runners for the Indians. I talked with Samantha and Sophia after the race:

Head coach of the Indians DJ Wolfram talked to me about the success’s of both teams, the support the Forest City community gives him and the runners, and the future of the cross country program.

Forest City wasn’t the only local team in class 2A running today, as Garner-Hayfield-Ventura sent three individual runners to the state meet: sophomore Nichole Larson, sophomore Jonathan Schuknecht, and senior Jonah Pringnitz.

Nichole Larson finished 99th overall in her first ever state meet with a time of 22:06.0. I met with her after the race to hear her thoughts.

On the boys side, both Pringnitz and Schuknecht returned to the state meet from a GHV team that ran as a team in 2024. This year, both were running as individuals. It was the final run as a Cardinal for Pringnitz, who has been to the state meet each of his four seasons. He made the most of it, finishing as a medalist in 14th place with a time of 16:43.5. It was also a personal record for the senior. Jonathan Schuknecht was running in his second state meet, as he competed with the team last year as a freshman. Schuknecht finished the race with a time of 17:14.4, good for 27th place. I caught up with both of them after the race.

Class 1A and 4A will run tomorrow, Saturday November 1. The Lake Mills boys team is searching for their third consecutive state championship, while North Iowa seniors Ava Meinders and Lauren Hillesland will run their final race as Bison. The West Hancock boys team will have juniors Keagan Albertson and Riley Gauden, and senior Isaiah Collins all running as individuals as well. The girls race begins at 2 PM, the boys race is at 2:45 PM and the 1A awards will be at 3:30 PM.