Forest City Removes Trailer in Pammel Park

Forest City Police were tasked with a trailer which was parked in Pammel Park next to the Winnebago River. Police Chief Tom Montgomery told the Forest City Council that they took a unique approach to have it removed.

Camping is allowed at Pammel Park, but this camper was being used for camping according to Montgomery.

Montgomery stated that the condition of the trailer was pretty bad.

City officials were pleased with the police work and the fact that there was no cost involved. Now Montgomery is turning his attention to issues at Greenfield Estates. There are abandoned trailers and potential nuisances developing there. Montgomery is visiting with the attorneys on sending out letters.

City officials have been concerned about the developing issues at the trailer court.