Belmond Approves Sewer Service Charges

The Belmond City Council held a public hearing on Ordinance 477 which amends the sewer service charges. Belmond City Clerk Cody Nicholas said the charges were going to change for city residents.

The city needs to make these improvements to satisfy requirements for the treatment plant. Nicholas outlined the timetable for the increases.

The increases are reflective of what the city needs to make the improvement according to Nicholas.

The loan program will help fund the overdue improvements.

The higher rates still have to go through second and third readings by the city council before they become law.