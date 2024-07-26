Winnebago County Considers Rezoning of a Refurbishing Site

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors are discussing what steps to take next in the ongoing issue of Benny Hostettler’s junk refurbishing site near Emmons. The property has come under scrutiny by neighbors who would like something done about the dozens of parts, machinery, and other items Hostettler has stored on his land which he is refurbishing and reselling.

Winnebago County Zoning Administrator Matt Duve came up with a recommendation which he presented to the board.

The board wants Hostettler to continue his business but want to help bring the property into compliance and safety guidelines. In order to do this Hostettler needs to work within the parameters of ordinances that spell out what he must do according to Duve.

Hostettler explained that his operation is not a junk yard.

Hostettler accused the county of being against him in trying to operate and maintain his business, but Supervisor Bill Jensvold assured him that the county was trying to work with him.

The board needed to determine what level of zoning Hostettler’s business should be zoned for. An application will need to be filed with the county before the board can take any further action on rezoning. Hostettler will have to place either a living or permanent fence around his items for refurbishing to comply with ordinances already on the books.