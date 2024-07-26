Lake Mills Bandshell Park Flood Repairs Discussed

The Lake Mills City Council is looking to make some repairs to the Bandshell Park after recent flooding according to City Clerk Diane Price.

The miniature golf course has become very popular and did not sustain much damage after the heavy rains. The question is when the project to create a better drainage system will begin.

Drainage issues were a problem in many of the parks in local municipalities. Lake Mills has decided to take steps to minimize the possibility of it happening in the future.