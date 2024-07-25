Saturday Golf Tourney to Benefit Algona Police Officers Family

The family of slain Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram will be the beneficiaries of an annual charity golf tournament in Webster City this weekend. More than 140 golfers have signed up for the Saturday tourney at Briggs Woods Golf Course. Officer Cram was shot and killed last fall while serving a warrant, and the man who shot him was convicted of first-degree murder last week. Rod Hicok, of the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association, is coordinating the golf event which aims to help out the officer’s widow and young sons.

Last year’s golf outing raised more than $27,000 for Jennifer Richardson and her family from Fremont County. Richardson’s husband, Austin, was a Fremont County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a crash in June of 2022. Learn more about the golf tournament at Hamilton County Peace Officers Association Facebook page.