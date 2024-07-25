AudioEntertainmentNews
Lake Mills Takes Steps to Maintain its Public Pool
The Lake Mills City Council was made aware of an issue that recently developed at their public pool. According to City Clerk Diane Price, the pool had to take action to quickly remedy the situation.
The council was asked to approve the purchase of a reserve pump. Price explained why this was necessary.
The council approved the purchase of the reserve pump to prevent any possible future closures or delays in keeping the pool open for the public.