Karen A. (Lesher) Wason, 80, of Clarion, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 29, 2024 at United Presbyterian Church, 219 1 st Street NW in Clarion. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

