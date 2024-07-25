Grassley Releases Additional Bodycam Footage from Moments After Trump Assassination Attempt

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is making public the full extent of bodycam footage obtained from local law enforcement thus far and filmed in the hour following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. Grassley obtained these videos from the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit (ESU) in compliance with congressional requests. Grassley continues to review all records he receives in response to oversight requests issued to federal and local agencies and is making public all relevant records in the interest of transparency, .

The videos show Beaver County ESU officers and United States Secret Service (USSS) personnel accessing the rooftop from where the shooter fired and gathering evidence in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

Download all videos HERE.

Warning: Contains Sensitive Content

A review of the footage by Grassley’s office particularly raises questions regarding:

The fragmented and delayed chain of communication between local and federal law enforcement; and A seemingly delayed response in identifying and disabling a potential detonator device, including a potential device located next to the deceased shooter.

The video footage additionally records law enforcement discussing the need to use a drone to inspect and secure the water tower on site. Records obtained by Grassley corroborate that USSS had assigned an Unmanned Aerial System drone operator to the event. Despite this, FBI Director Christopher Wray yesterday testified to the House Judiciary Committee that the shooter successfully flew his own drone around the venue two hours before opening fire.