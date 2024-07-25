Garner’s New Pickleball Courts are Very Busy

The new pickleball court in Garner have become one of the most popular venues in the city. The sport is catching on among many people as a fun recreational sport. Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt is very pleased with the popularity of the new courts.

The city resurfaced the courts and is putting up lights on black painted poles to give the facility a professional look.

Schmidt explained that the city looks to provide recreational opportunities for everyone, even in the middle of the night at the Veterans Memorial Recreation Center which is open continuously. He stated that even he tries to take advantage of some of the new activities in town like pickleball.

Renovations have taken place not just at the pickleball courts, but the Stellar Fields ballfields were recently dedicated and now are in full operation as well.