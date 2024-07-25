Forest City Schools Move Forward with Projects

The Forest City Community School District is moving forward with summer projects and making an effort to even further improve the experience for students, faculty, staff, parents, and patrons of the district.

Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann recently met with the school board to review the ideas and start the process going.

The school board approved ISG as the architectural firm to handle a pair of important projects.

Lehmann explained that the district has a strong tie with the ISG Architectural firm.

No timetable has been set on the start of these important projects.