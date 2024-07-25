Feenstra Condemns Biden-Harris Administration’s Open-Border Policies

Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) voted for a congressional resolution condemning the open-border policies of the Biden-Harris Administration.

“At the beginning of his administration, President Biden tasked Vice President Harris with securing our border. She not only failed to do her job; she never even tried. Under her watch, more than 8 million illegal immigrants have crossed our border while terrorists and drug traffickers have snuck through the cracks,” said Rep. Feenstra. “Since President Biden and Vice President Harris have failed to protect our communities, I have voted to finish the wall, restore ‘Remain in Mexico,’ and fully fund our brave border patrol agents. American families deserve secure borders and safe communities.”