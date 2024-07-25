Ernst Warns Terrorist-Tied Gazans Could Enter U.S. Through Northern Border

After Canada increased the number of Gazan and West Bank refugees allowed to enter on temporary resident visas (TRV), U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) joined her colleagues in urging Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to heighten precautions along the northern border to prevent individuals with terrorist ties from entering the U.S. through Canada.

The senators are sounding the alarm that, given the few reliable records or background checks available, Canada’s decision will turn the northern border into a much greater national security problem.

“The possibility of terrorists crossing the U.S.-Canada border is deeply concerning given the deep penetration of Gazan society by Hamas. It would be irresponsible for the U.S. to not take necessary heightened precautions when foreigners attempt to enter the United States. Further, we urge you to coordinate with the U.S. Department of State to ensure that the U.S. is informed by the Government of Canada if particularly high-risk individuals are allowed to enter Canada from Gaza,” the senators wrote.

“While the Biden administration claims that all foreign nationals are inspected pursuant to the Immigration and Nationality Act, this administration’s lax border enforcement is increasingly apparent, as terrorists and known criminals continue to stream across U.S. land borders, including from Canada. Unfortunately, so far in FY24, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations has encountered more than 198 suspected terrorists at our northern border, with many more likely going undetected,” the senators continued.

In order to protect our homeland, the senators are demanding Secretary Mayorkas answer whether it is DHS protocol to deny or to permit entry to a Palestinian national or Canadian TRV holder, how many Palestinian nationals attempted to enter through either the southern or northern border, and under what circumstances would DHS release a Gazan into the U.S. who claims asylum.

Background:

Following reports that the Biden administration was planning to welcome Gazan refugees into the United States, Ernst led 34 of her colleagues in demanding the president stop his plan, citing concerns of potential terrorist ties, and instead focus his efforts on returning the Americans held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. She then questioned the administration on how this plan posed a threat to Americans.

Ernst has warned about how our adversaries take advantage of our immigration system and the Biden-Harris administration’s open border. She has demanded DHS answer for the ISIS-linked immigrants found in our homeland and called on the department to end a loophole that is allowing Chinese nationals to access U.S. territories without a visa.