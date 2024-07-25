Emerald Ash Borer Seminar in Worth County Thursday Night

The Iowa State University Extension in Worth County is taking a proactive approach on the issues surrounding the health of trees on private property. They are hosting a seminar on Thursday night which will cover a number of topics according to Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson.

Johnson explained that the Thursday night event will have information that attendees can take home and go over in their own yard when examining their trees.

Johnson stated he would facilitate the discussion on the treatment of the possibly infected trees. The conversation doesn’t end there.

The program will not only provide vital information for people to take with them, but it will fit into anyone’s budget according to Johnson.

The program will be on the Worth County Fairgrounds in Northwood at the ISU Extension Offices.