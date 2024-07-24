Meetings & AgendasNewsWright

Wright County Board of Supervisors Special Meeting 7/24/24 (LIVE)

The Wright County Board of Supervisors are holding a special meeting today begining at 9:30am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the link below:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:30 a.m.
2. Approve tentative agenda.
3. Open forum for public input.
4. 9:30 a.m. Hold continued discussion on life insurance quotes for Wright County Employees.
5. Take action on a life insurance policy for Wright County Employees to be effective August 1,
2024.

6. Old Business.
7. New Business.
8. Update on meetings.

