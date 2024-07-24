John Deere Salaried Employees Laid Off

Salaried employees at Deere and Co. are being let go. Meetings about those layoffs were being held virtually on Wednesday morning.

According to the Iowa Workforce Development WARN list, 69 employees from Waterloo were impacted, 34 in Dubuque.

Those employees will get up to 12 months severance, along with health and wellness benefit access, and a year professional job placement.

This comes as Deere has laid off more than 500 Quad Cities employees in the past few months. Several rounds of layoffs for production workers in Waterloo have occurred earlier this year. Another 345 layoffs will be occurring in Waterloo in September.