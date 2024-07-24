Feenstra Issues Statement on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Address to Congress

Today, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) issued the following statement after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a joint session of Congress:

“Last month, I traveled to Israel and met with Prime Minister Netanyahu to strengthen our alliance and express our unwavering support for Israel. His message today was the same message he gave me in June — the people of Israel deeply appreciate U.S. support and they need it now more than ever to defeat Hamas. I will always stand with Israel in its fight to defeat terrorism and protect democracy.”