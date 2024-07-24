Ernst Calls on Release of American Hostages by Hamas

Today on the Senate floor, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) led a bipartisan group of senators in telling the stories of the eight Americans who have been held hostage by Iran-backed Hamas and calling for an end to the uncertainty their families have endured since October 7th.

Senator Ernst told the stories of hostages Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Sagui Dekel-Chen, and Keith Siegel. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) shared about the life of Itay Chen. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) told the story of Edan Alexander. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) highlighted Omer Neutra, Gadi Haggai, and Judith Weinstein Haggai.