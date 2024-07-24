Ernst, Blumenthal to be Joined by Parents of Slain American-Israeli Teenager Itay Chen as Guests at Netanyahu’s Address to Congress

U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) announced they will be joined by Ruby and Hagit Chen for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to a joint session of Congress today at 1pm.

Although Ruby and Hagit were first told that their 19-year-old son, Itay, was alive and being held hostage by Hamas, along with seven other Americans, they learned in March that he had been killed on the border of Gaza on October 7. He remains a hostage. Itay is described by his parents as generous and fun-loving – a former Boy Scout who loved visiting family in New York and playing basketball with his brothers. On the date of the address, Itay will have been held hostage by Hamas for 292 days.

“Hagit and Ruby Chen were forced to endure a living nightmare for more than 150 days before ultimately receiving the heartbreaking news that no parent should ever hear – their son, Itay, had been killed by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists,” said Ernst. “Their story is a reminder that every second truly does count for the hostages and their families who for more than nine months have been forced to endure a gut-wrenching daily struggle of wondering if their child, sibling, or parent is alive. As Netanyahu addresses Congress, we will remember Itay’s story, and his parents’ courageous advocacy must inspire us to do everything in our power to bring the hostages home, now.”

“I am in awe of Ruby and Hagit Chen’s strength and courage. These parents have relentlessly advocated for the safe return of the American and Israeli hostages despite their own agony and heartbreak,” Blumenthal said. “We must do everything in our power to secure the release of the hostages, including the bodies of those brutally murdered, like Itay. Senator Ernst and I – along with so many of our colleagues – are unified in our determination to bring them home. In Wednesday’s speech, I hope that we will hear an unwavering commitment from Prime Minister Netanyahu to securing the return of every single hostage held by Hamas.”