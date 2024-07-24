Bash on the Lake Schedule Announced

The anticipation is building as Clear Lake City Park prepares to host the much-awaited second edition of Bash at the Lake on August 9-10, 2024. This year, the festival is expanding to a two-day celebration, boasting an even more diverse lineup of artists and activities, ensuring that there’s something for every attendee to enjoy. The event will be hosted by Clear Lake native and local celebrity, Jacob Petersen, and his wife Julia, who bring their TikTok fame and 2.7 million followers to the live stage with their creative antics.

Friday, August 9 from 6:30-10 p.m.: A Night of Youthful Energy

Kick off the weekend with the vibrant beats and uplifting messages of our Friday lineup, designed to energize and

inspire a younger audience. The evening features:

 Zauntee: A dynamic performer known for his powerful hip-hop beats and compelling messages.

 Blanca: Renowned for her potent pop vocals that are sure to resonate with all who listen.

 RaJan Monroe: Opening the night with his energetic pop sounds that set the tone for an unforgettable

experience.

Saturday, August 10 from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.: Music for All Ages

Saturday’s performances cater to a broad audience, promising a day filled with melody, rhythm, and spirit:

 Trampolines: Delivering an electrifying electronic performance that will get everyone on their feet.

 Ellie Holcomb: Takes the stage in the evening with her soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

 Jordan Feliz: Known for his unique blend of R&B and pop, he captivates audiences with his infectious

energy.

 Additional performances by local and rising talents including Awaken the Dust, Brian Herrin, Allie

Crummy, and the Nicolas Siblings, ensuring a rich and varied musical experience.

Bash at the Lake: More Than Just Music

At Bash at the Lake, we’re about creating lasting memories and fostering a sense of community. Thanks to the generous support from local businesses, churches, foundations, and individual donors, we’ve built an event where friends and families can come together to enjoy not just great music but also a variety of engaging activities and delicious food.

Mark your calendars for an incredible weekend at Bash at the Lake 2024. With a lineup that spans genres from hip-hop to soul and pop, coupled with the scenic beauty of Clear Lake, this festival is set to be a cornerstone of summer fun. Let’s celebrate the joy of music and the strength of community together!

For mor information, please visit www.bashatthelake.com.