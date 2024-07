Ahead of Netanyahu Visit, Grassley Calls for Safe Return of Young Jewish American Taken Hostage in Hamas-Israel War

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address the U.S. Congress in a Joint Session today, July 24, at 1 p.m. ET. As President Pro Tempore Emeritus, Grassley will serve on the escort committee.

Senator Chuck Grassley addressed the Senate on the release of hostages by Hamas.