Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 7/23/24 (LIVE)

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking on the following link:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. 9:00 A.M. Discussion, with possible action, state line zoning or nuisance issue.

3. Adam Haynes, Discussion, with possible action, Bitcoin zoning issue.

4. Resolution to fix a date for public hearing on proposal to enter into a General

Obligation Urban Renewal Loan Agreement and to borrow money thereunder.

5. Set public hearing on the proposal to enter into a General Obligation Urban Renewal

Loan Agreement.

6. Consider for approval resolution to enter into a General Obligation Urban Renewal

Loan Agreement.

7. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

8. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

9. Consider for approval utility permit for the City of Scarville to bury a water line.

10.Open Forum.

11.Consider for approval Auditor’s transfers.

12.Consider for approval County claims.

13. 10:30 A.M. Department Head Safety Meeting.