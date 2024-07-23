Hancock Board Addresses Compensation Board Issue

The state has a number of checks and balances systems both in its constitution and in the way county government is run. One of those is a compensation board who determines raises for elected officials at the county level. It is meant as a stop gap so that elected officials don’t have free reign to determine their own pay increases.

A compensation board normally meets once a year and takes into consideration workload, department efficiency, cost of living adjustments, county fiscal accountability, and competitive based salaries with similar cities and counties for each position.

Positions on the compensation board are nominated by each elected office eligible for increases in pay. These board members have to take a number of things into consideration when it comes to determining pay increase recommendations according to Hancock County Supervisor Florence “Sis” Greiman.

One of the changes is that the compensation board must appoint members who must “show their work” in the way that the board arrived at the salary recommendations for elected officials. Hancock County Auditor Michelle Eisenman explained that these recommendations also affect departments who are not subject to a compensation board review.

A compensation board member is given a number of pieces of information by each department that they must comb through and study. The fear is that some board members don’t read through the volumes of information according to Greiman.

One of the arguments being had at the state level is that the compensation board is appointed by the department heads who are subject to raises.

Supervisor Gary Rayhons saw this as an opportunity to justify how the Hancock County Compensation Board operates.

The supervisors tabled the issue in order to further explore how to best approach the issue.