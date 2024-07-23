Forest City Works With a Tree Doctor

The Forest City Council is working to try and control the infestation of the Emerald Ash Borer and other pests attacking city trees. Forest City Streets and Sanitation Director Andrew Faber commented to the city council that his team took matters into their own hands with part of the project.

Ward 2 Councilman Brad Buffington suggested that the tree expert could look at tree on private property to diagnose any possible infestations there too.

To those who have concerns about their trees, they can contact the Forest City Hall to get the information on the tree expert.