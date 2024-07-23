Forest City Looks at Infrastructure Issues

The Forest City Water and Wastewater Department has looked into several lines and issues with manholes that may be in need of repair. Director Kevin Reicks says his team has been busy with some of these projects. One of the projects was a manhole issue.

Water lines going into Riverview Drive were part of an ongoing project. Reicks says that project is now taken care of.

While lines and manholes were taken care of, another opportunity opened up for the department.

There are still ongoing projects which the department continues to work on.