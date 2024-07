Corey W. Speirs, 52, of Clarion, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City after a courageous battle of diabetes.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 5:00 PM on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

