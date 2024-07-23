Obits

Clarence “Dick” Gilpin

Clarence “Dick” Gilpin, age 90, of Belmond, IA, died, Sunday, July 21, 2024, with his wife and family at his side at the Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond.

Public funeral services will be Friday, July 26, 2024, 10:30 AM, at the Belmond United Methodist Church.

The Reverend Leila Blackburn will be officiating.

Burial will be int he Belmond Cemetery

Public visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 PM at the Belmond United Methodist Church and will continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral services on Friday.

Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA is handling funeral arrangements.

