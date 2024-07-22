Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 7/22/24 (LIVE)

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the following link:

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. Approve tentative agenda.

3. Approve minutes of last meeting.

4. Approve claims for payment.

5. Open forum for public input.

6. Receive the quarterly revenue report from the Wright County Auditor.

7. Receive the quarterly revenue report from the Wright County Recorder.

8. 9:30 a.m. Dane Pape (via zoom) to present a life insurance quote for Wright County Employees.

9. 10:00 a.m. Bob Powers to present a life insurance quote.

10. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer.

a. Consider final payment for FM-C099(102)—55-99

b. Secondary Roads Update

11. Old Business.

12. New Business.

13. Update on meetings.