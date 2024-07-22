The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 7/22/24 (LIVE)
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking on the following link:
https://meet.goto.com/221236501
The proposed agenda is as follows:
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Review minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider payroll change, discuss and possibly consider setting date and time for vacation of county road 200th Street near Echo Ave.
9:30 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage
9:45 a.m. Discuss the reestablishment or continued dissolvement of county compensation board for
Hancock County, possibly consider Resolution to Establish County Compensation Board
10:00 a.m. Open quotes for Collection, Transportation, and Disposal of Rural Recycling for Hancock
County, IA and possibly consider quotes for rural recycling
10:15 a.m. Andy Buffington, EMA/E911/Zoning/Communications Director, re: discuss Hazard Mitigation planning
10:30 a.m. Chris LaMont, IT/GIS Director, re: discuss redesign of Hancock County website, possibly
consider quote for redesign of website
10:45 a.m. Rachel Martinez, County Attorney, re: discuss and possibly consider implementing a local
county property tax exemption under Iowa Code Chapter 427B to attract new business to
Hancock County, possibly consider setting date and time for public hearing on implementing a
local county property tax exemption under Iowa Code Chapter 427B
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
*=Public comments allowed during agenda item