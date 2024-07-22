The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 7/22/24 (LIVE)

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking on the following link:

https://meet.goto.com/221236501

The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads, consider payroll change, discuss and possibly consider setting date and time for vacation of county road 200th Street near Echo Ave.

9:30 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage

9:45 a.m. Discuss the reestablishment or continued dissolvement of county compensation board for

Hancock County, possibly consider Resolution to Establish County Compensation Board

10:00 a.m. Open quotes for Collection, Transportation, and Disposal of Rural Recycling for Hancock

County, IA and possibly consider quotes for rural recycling

10:15 a.m. Andy Buffington, EMA/E911/Zoning/Communications Director, re: discuss Hazard Mitigation planning

10:30 a.m. Chris LaMont, IT/GIS Director, re: discuss redesign of Hancock County website, possibly

consider quote for redesign of website

10:45 a.m. Rachel Martinez, County Attorney, re: discuss and possibly consider implementing a local

county property tax exemption under Iowa Code Chapter 427B to attract new business to

Hancock County, possibly consider setting date and time for public hearing on implementing a

local county property tax exemption under Iowa Code Chapter 427B

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item