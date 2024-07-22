Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Newman Catholic Knight Baseball Returns to the Radio

KIOW’s Coloff Media partner 98.7 Kiss County will bring you full radio coverage of the Knights’ road to another baseball state championship.

Veteran broadcaster Jon Swisher will be in Carroll to broadcast all the action starting this afternoon at 4:30 PM. The second-seeded Newman Catholic Knights will take on seventh-seeded South Winneshiek from Calmer, Iowa.

Thank you to these sponsors:

Fox Auction Company
Johnson Heating and AC
Floyd and Leonard
NIACC
State Farm Agent Kristy Marquis
Home Lumber & Builders
Cent Credit Union
Henkel Construction
Furniture Mattress Outlet
McCloskey Appliance in Mason City & Garner
Linahon Electric

The two teams have already met this season, with Newman winning on July 3, 5-1, in a game played in Mason City. Toby Kesten started the game on the hill and won, going in six innings of five hits, one run ball, and striking out 11 Warriors. Classmates Kellen Kantaris and Vinny Joslin both had two hits in the game. Junior Gage Petersen drove in two runs with a single to lead the team in RBIs.

The Knights and Warriors are no strangers to each other, having played every year since 2019, with Newman winning all but one of them. In 2020, South Winn beat Newman 17-10 in a slugfest.

Matchup:  South Winn 24-9 Newman 31-5

 

Season Stats
Runs Scored 7.6 8.5
Runs Against 2.8 2.3
At Bats 877 918
Runs 248 307
Hits 281 302
Singles 219 243
Doubles 52 49
Triples 3 3
Home Runs 7 7
RBI 178 242
Sacrifice Bunts 13 0
Sacrifice Flys 12 0
Walks 129 155
Hit By Pitches 34 81
Reached On Errors 57 0
Strikeouts 181 165
Total Bases 360.0 378.0
Batting Average .320 .329
On Base Percentage .422 .466
Slugging Percentage 0.410 0.412
On-base Plus Slugging 0.000 0.000
Runs 248 307
Total Bases 360.0 378.0
Stolen Bases 87 120
Stolen Bases Allowed 15 0
Assists 185 0
Put Outs 608 0
Errors 51 0
Total Chances 844 0
Fielding Percentage .940 .000
Thrown Out Stealing 10 0
Stolen Bases Allowed 15 0
Pitching Appearances 75 59
Saves 5 5
Innings Pitched 205.1 228.2
Opponent Batting Average .194 .167
Pitch Count 3281 3789
Opponent At Bats 754 850
Hits Allowed 146 142
Runs Allowed 92 84
Earned Runs Allowed 61 42
Walks Allowed 98 112
Hit Batters 24 26
Sacrifices Allowed 13 0
Earned Run Average 2.08 1.29
Strikeouts 247 311
Walks And Hits Per Inning Pitched 1.19 1.11
