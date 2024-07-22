HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Newman Catholic Knight Baseball Returns to the Radio

KIOW’s Coloff Media partner 98.7 Kiss County will bring you full radio coverage of the Knights’ road to another baseball state championship.

Veteran broadcaster Jon Swisher will be in Carroll to broadcast all the action starting this afternoon at 4:30 PM. The second-seeded Newman Catholic Knights will take on seventh-seeded South Winneshiek from Calmer, Iowa.

The two teams have already met this season, with Newman winning on July 3, 5-1, in a game played in Mason City. Toby Kesten started the game on the hill and won, going in six innings of five hits, one run ball, and striking out 11 Warriors. Classmates Kellen Kantaris and Vinny Joslin both had two hits in the game. Junior Gage Petersen drove in two runs with a single to lead the team in RBIs.

The Knights and Warriors are no strangers to each other, having played every year since 2019, with Newman winning all but one of them. In 2020, South Winn beat Newman 17-10 in a slugfest.

Matchup: South Winn 24-9 Newman 31-5

Season Stats