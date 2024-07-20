Iowa Learning Farms to Host Forestry on Tap in Clear Lake

Iowa Learning Farms, in partnership with Cerro Gordo Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and Conservation Learning Group, will host “Forestry On Tap,” Tuesday, August 6 from 6-7 p.m. at Lake Time Brewery in Clear Lake with complimentary food and beverages available for purchase beginning at 5:30pm.

The event will provide local farmers, landowners and urban residents with a chance to discuss and ask questions about conservation practices aimed to improve water quality and soil health, as well as managing risk from weather variability and climate change. There will be an opportunity for networking following the event. To ensure adequate space and food, please RSVP by July 30 by calling 515-294-5429 or email [email protected].

“Our intent with this event is to help build community through encouraging farmers, landowners, and urban residents to talk about topics important within the community, what keeps them up at night, what challenges they see with conservation practices, and what they want to learn more about,” said Liz Ripley, Iowa Learning Farms conservation and cover crop outreach specialist. “There will be no formal presentations or agenda, just a chance to talk, ask questions, listen and learn while enjoying a beverage and provided food. We are looking forward to learning alongside everyone else who attends.”

ISU hosts at the event will include Billy Beck, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Forestry Specialist, Greg Heidebrink, Iowa DNR District Forester, and Michelle Soupir, Iowa State University Professor of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering.

To learn more about planned field days, virtual field days, webinars and other conservation events, please visit https://www.iowalearningfarms.org/events-1