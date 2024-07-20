English As A Second Language Classes in Forest City

North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) is offering tuition-free English as a Second

Language (ESL) classes in Forest City. This program is specifically designed for adults 18 and

older whose first language is not English, aiming to improve their speaking, reading, writing, and

listening skills in a supportive, friendly environment.

ESL class starts on Tuesday, August 6 th . Arrive at 5:00 pm for registration and orientation, which

will last approximately three hours. Classes will continue meeting on Tuesdays and

Wednesdays from 5:00-8:00 pm. ESL classes will be held at the NIACC John V Hanson Career

Center at 124 Nerem Drive South. Class size is limited to 14 students.

These sessions are structured to cater to various proficiency levels, from beginners to more

advanced learners, ensuring that each participant can learn at a pace that suits them best.

Class sessions are eight weeks and attendance is mandatory. Students continue to enroll in

sessions until they have mastered the English language.

“I am happy we are resuming the ESL class in Forest City and can help meet the needs of

community with this service,” said Molly Anderegg, Director of Education to Employment at

NIACC. “Our goal is to help individuals improve their English skills as well as learn how to

navigate additional education, employment, and American culture.”

For more information visit

visit https://www.niacc.edu/business-and-workforce-solutions/adult-literacy/english-second-language-esl/ or contact the NIACC Adult Education Department at

[email protected] or 641-422-4278.