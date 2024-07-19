Tractor Ride Features Antic Machines

The 17th Annual North Iowa Tractor Ride kicked off Friday from Vinton, Iowa. 160 antic tractors will spend two days rolling through the countryside of Eastern Iowa, visiting Brandon, Quasqueton, Center Point, Mt. Auburn and LaPorte City. They are based at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Vinton.

The group enjoyed a delicious pork loin dinner at the fairgrounds Thursday night, prepared by the Friends and Alumni of the Vinton Shellsburg FFA. Several current FFA members were there, including Andrew Pingenot, a senior at Vinton Shellsburg. Andrew brought the Oliver Row Crop 77 he restored to display for the other tractor enthusiasts to view.

Andrew visits with Jim Coloff, Coloff Media President, about the work he did to restore the antic tractor.

Tractor ride participants travelled to Vinton from Mason City, Forest City, Manchester, Charles City, New Hampton, Osage and as far away as Washington, DC.

The ride is sponsored by MBT Bank, MN Iowa Electric Motors, Petro Blend, Fox Auction Company, Brock, JM Tire and Coloff Media – Local Radio Done Right.