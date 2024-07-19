Obits

Rose Mary (Peterson) Nelson Meineck

Rose Mary (Peterson) Nelson Meinecke, age 93, passed away on Thursday, July18, 2024, at the Hancock Memorial Hospital in Britt, Iowa, with her loving family by her side.

A funeral service for Rose will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 S. Clark St. in Forest City, with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating.

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until service time at the church on Thursday.

Burial will follow at Madison Township Cemetery, Forest City.

Schott Funeral Home in Forest City is honored to care for Rose and her family.

