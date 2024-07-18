Worth Board Establish EMS Districts

The Worth County Board of Supervisors have been steadily setting up a county wide Emergency Medical Services program. The effort is modeled after what Winnebago County was able to establish using the three services in Buffalo Center, Lake Mills, and Forest City.

According to Supervisor A. J. Stone, the new districts in southeast and western Worth County will need to go through some initial preliminary stages including elections.

The board passed the resolution establishing the west district and then turned to the resolution that would establish the southeast district.

The supervisors passed the southeast district resolution and now must wait for the September 12th election to seat trustees.