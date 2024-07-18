Winnebago County Storage Building Goes to Bidding

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors were presented by Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders with a series of bids on various aspects of the proposed storage building for the Road Department.

Meinders detailed what all the bids amounted to.

He stated that the bids were actually a little lower than he thought and gave a breakdown of each.

Overall, Meinders was pleased with what he saw in both the number of bids and the proposed amounts.