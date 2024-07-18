Forest City Looking to Replace Doors on Clark Street Storage Building

The Forest City Council is looking to take care of issues at a city owned storage facility according to Forest City Mayor Ron Holland.

Andrew Faber, Street & Sanitation Superintendent, explained what was needed.

Faber stated that the frame would have to be redone all the way around and a keypad would have to be installed for access purposes. Faber stated they may have a problem in the basement that could be easily remedied.

The council voted to accept the storage door quote.