AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Wright County Looks to Replace Bridge on C70
The Wright County Road Department is looking to make improvements on C70 with the replacement of a bridge according to the Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons.
The county is hoping that the bridge replacement will come in under budget and Clemons detailed how the bridge would be paid for by the county.
For now, based on the estimate, Clemons is hoping that the price for labor and materials will not rise significantly.