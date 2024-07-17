AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government
Worth County Triathlon Planned from Late July
The Worth County Board of Supervisors were visited by one of the organizers of the Worth County Triathlon. Steve Lawrence spoke to the board about the event scheduled for July 27th.
According to Lawrence, this year’s event has an international flavor.
Lawrence explained that the county gets great reviews by participants. Lawrence did ask the county supervisors for a little help in the staging of this year’s event.
The supervisors took the requests under consideration.