Winnebago County Fair Board Updates Exhibit Hall

Are you heading to the Winnebago County Fair in Thompson this week? The fair board has been working hard to update the grounds, including renovating the building used to house non-animal exhibits and building the new Exhibit Hall.

That’s Winnebago County Fair Board President Sam Dugan, who spoke with Coloff Media about the exciting new project.

Dugan explains what the newly updated building is used for during the fair each year.

The fair is about the kids and the work they do all year to prepare projects for the fair. So, a project like this is an investment back into the kids. A project of this magnitude takes many hard workers and volunteers to come together, and Dugan says she is thankful for all the work the team, fair board, and non-fair board put into the new building.

Sponsors and donors continue to help the fair and support youth each and every year. Like other fairground projects, sponsors and donors help fund this part of the building remodel. Dugan explains they’re only finished with the first phase, and at least one or two more phases will follow.

If you would like to give and support the remaining remodel of this new building, you can message the fair on Facebook at this link. You can also find contact information for the fair board on their website, which is linked here. You can also find a fair board member while attending the fair this week and talk with them about the best way to donate to the project.

The Winnebago County Fair runs Today through Sunday in Thompson, Iowa. The full fair schedule is available online at the Facebook and website links above.

You can also listen to all these interviews KIOW has done with the fair and fair events leading up to this year’s fair.

MORNING CONVERSATION: Winnebago County Fair Event – Dino Encounters

MORNING CONVERSATION: Winnebago County Fair Event – Casey Muessigmann

MORNING CONVERSATION: Winnebago County Fair Event – Honey Creek Rodeo

Winnebago County Fair Board President Sam Dugan/Thursday June 13th

Winnebago County Fair Board President Sam Dugan/Monday July 8th

Winnebago County Fair Board President Sam Dugan/Monday July 15