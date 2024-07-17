AudioEducationMediaNews

West Hancock School Board Informed About A Possible Recreational Center

West Hancock School Superintendent Wayne Kronemann

The West Hancock Community School Board met with a group of individuals who are looking to build a recreational center near the high school. Superintendent Wayne Kroneman detailed what took place.

Kroneman explained that the school board will take an active interest in the project.

Kroneman also explained that public input is vital in moving the project forward.

The project is for the moment, merely a concept and needs to go through funding, engineering, and planning before anything can be realized.

 

 

