Grassley Discusses the Assassination Attempt

Senator Chuck Grassley has come out to talk about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. He outlined the events of the day.

He made it clear that it has affected him and his wife Barbara who are behind him during this time.

Grassley admits that the discussion on the assassination attempt will take many turns but that he wants true answers.

He believes that he has the team to get this done.

Grassley explained that committees in the Senate and the House are taking steps to go forward with their own investigations.

Grassley stated that he wants to see just exactly how this all transpired and what led up to the attempt.