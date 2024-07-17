Forest City Recycling Program Sees Improvements

Forest City officials recently signed an agreement with Midwest Waste out of Lakota to handle the city recycling issues. The program has been a learning curve according to Streets and Sanitation Director Andrew Faber.

The amount of recycle set out by Forest City residents was well gauged by Faber and his crew when it was done by them before the contract was signed. Faber believes that Midwest Waste is now getting properly staffed to handle the load.