Forest City Council Explores Park Street Sanitary Sewer Project
The Forest City Council was asked to look into building a sanitary sewer system for homes on Park Street. Mayor Ron Holland detailed where the homes were located.
Forest City Administrator Daisy Huffman explained that there were a couple options to work with.
Forest City Water and Wastewater Supervisor Kevin Reicks explained that one system would actually work better for the residents on Park Street.
The city council voted to move forward with the more efficient system.